Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 380 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.