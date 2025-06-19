VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $262.59 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

