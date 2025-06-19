Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 262,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the first quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 117,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $126.79 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30. The company has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.