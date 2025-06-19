Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $1.94 Million Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

