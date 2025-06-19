Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 19.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 141.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $525.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $492.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

