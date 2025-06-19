Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 383 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Entegris were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners LLP now owns 786,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,885,000 after purchasing an additional 51,242 shares during the period.

Entegris Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENTG. Wall Street Zen lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

