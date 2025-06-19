BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) CEO John Oyler Sells 1,460 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $374,475.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BeOne Medicines alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, John Oyler sold 3,680 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $979,064.00.

On Friday, June 6th, John Oyler sold 5,127 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.77, for a total value of $1,295,951.79.

BeOne Medicines Stock Down 0.5%

ONC opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.96. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $287.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. As a group, analysts expect that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on BeOne Medicines from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeOne Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeOne Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.