Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

CGCP opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0921 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.