Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $43.75 and a 12 month high of $53.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

