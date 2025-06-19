BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Insider Lai Wang Sells 1,177 Shares

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.40, for a total value of $313,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,208. This trade represents a 71.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lai Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Lai Wang sold 470 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total value of $118,143.90.

On Friday, June 6th, Lai Wang sold 1,402 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.39, for a total value of $353,850.78.

Shares of ONC opened at $252.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.36. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $141.31 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.95 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BeOne Medicines ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.93. BeOne Medicines had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on BeOne Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised BeOne Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on BeOne Medicines in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

