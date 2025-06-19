ERn Financial LLC Sells 27,295 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

ERn Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,295 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 61,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $59.55 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.03.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.