Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Insider Sells 7,148 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) insider Michael S. Turner sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $53,681.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,311.23. The trade was a 83.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael S. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael S. Turner sold 1,373 shares of 908 Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $10,297.50.

MASS stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.29. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. Research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,199,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 908 Devices by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

