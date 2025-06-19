ERn Financial LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,742,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,518,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,571,000 after purchasing an additional 279,267 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $68.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.