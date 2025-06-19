ERn Financial LLC Raises Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 109,080.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6,035.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after buying an additional 327,701 shares in the last quarter. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

