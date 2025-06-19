Friedenthal Financial Sells 904 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after acquiring an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.74 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.49.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.