Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $102.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

