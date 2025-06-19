CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 644.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 64.1% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 47.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE EMR opened at $128.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

