VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.98 and last traded at $108.98, with a volume of 2899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Down 1.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

