Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 23,984,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 21,470,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Oriole Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £9.40 million, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.39.
Oriole Resources (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Oriole Resources
Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oriole Resources
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.