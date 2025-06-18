Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 42.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.7%
Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.32.
About Sumitomo Metal Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Metal Mining
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.