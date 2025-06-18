Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 42.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 0.7%

Sumitomo Metal Mining stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

About Sumitomo Metal Mining

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials segments. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

