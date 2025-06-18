Short Interest in Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Rises By 46.2%

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the May 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, UBS Group raised Ck Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

CKHUY opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ck Hutchison has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1559 per share. This is a boost from Ck Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

