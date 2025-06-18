Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO) Drops By 42.1%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the May 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTWO. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 311,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,355,000 after purchasing an additional 205,265 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,053,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 94,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,138,000.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

