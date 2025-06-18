Applied Digital (APLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) recently:

6/9/2025 – Applied Digital had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Compass Point. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

6/4/2025 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Applied Digital had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/3/2025 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2025 – Applied Digital had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2025 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

6/2/2025 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Applied Digital was upgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2025 – Applied Digital is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2025 – Applied Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 109.99% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,212 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $169,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,291. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

