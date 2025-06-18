Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 87.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE DHR opened at $195.81 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This trade represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.