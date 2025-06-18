Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,243 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.5% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of V stock opened at $357.89 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.22 and its 200-day moving average is $338.19. The stock has a market cap of $660.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

