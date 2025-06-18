Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 233.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,855,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 690,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,863,000 after purchasing an additional 326,400 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.10. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $77.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

