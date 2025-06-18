Gregory J. Morical Sells 25,123 Shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $419,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,836.35. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Calumet Stock Up 0.1%
CLMT stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Calumet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91.
Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.
