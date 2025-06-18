Gregory J. Morical Sells 25,123 Shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock

Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 25,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $419,302.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,836.35. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Calumet Stock Up 0.1%

CLMT stock opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. Calumet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Calumet alerts:

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $993.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calumet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Calumet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Calumet in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Calumet from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Calumet

Calumet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.