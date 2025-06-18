Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,733,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,095,288. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 80.49% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $926.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.
Read Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
Further Reading
