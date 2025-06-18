Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of VV stock opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.88 and a 200 day moving average of $267.43.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

