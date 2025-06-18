Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Carlen Hooker Sells 6,380 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This represents a 96.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlen Hooker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Carlen Hooker sold 11,875 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,172,656.25.

On Thursday, May 29th, Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $294,150.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

