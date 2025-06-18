CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL) Director Rebecca B. Robertson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 20,000 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,489.50. This trade represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CeriBell Stock Performance
CBLL stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CeriBell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92.
CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CeriBell in the first quarter worth $175,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in CeriBell by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 319,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the first quarter worth about $467,000.
About CeriBell
We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.
