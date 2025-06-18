Cushing Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,765 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CALF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 19,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.