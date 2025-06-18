Clarius Group LLC Sells 467 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $221.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

