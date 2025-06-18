Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rakuten Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
