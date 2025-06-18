Bell Bank Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,179,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,789,955,000 after buying an additional 310,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,360,000 after acquiring an additional 451,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,949,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,980,000 after purchasing an additional 334,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.25.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $406.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.69. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.76 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The stock has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

