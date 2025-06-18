Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $74.53.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.