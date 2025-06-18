Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,176 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 805,843.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,175,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,876,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,718,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,104,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.