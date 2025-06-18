Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 6926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PID. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 234,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

