Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 6926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
