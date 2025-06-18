Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,033,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,054,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,435,000.

Shares of IUS stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a market cap of $617.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12 month low of $42.97 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

