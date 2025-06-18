Optivise Advisory Services LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $217.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.17. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.32 and a 1-year high of $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.