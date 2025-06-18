Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVO opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

