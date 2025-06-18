Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $125,094.25 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $125,094.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,496.50. The trade was a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lee Ann Gliha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 526 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total value of $87,973.50.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $249,448.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 2.0%

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.66 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

