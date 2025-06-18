DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $213,864.42 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $213,864.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,310.27. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Augustinos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Monday, June 16th, Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60.

DexCom Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $554,893,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $385,367,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in DexCom by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 2,371.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,994,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,019 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.