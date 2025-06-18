DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,049 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFEB. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

