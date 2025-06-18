Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.