Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 62,151 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Evergy by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth $40,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVRG opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.48. Evergy Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $70.36.

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

