Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. 25 LLC now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

