Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $362,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,244,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,328 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $213.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

