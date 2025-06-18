LifeWealth Investments LLC Buys 7,727 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. LifeWealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 399,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 159,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.04. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

