Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna began coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $9,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. This represents a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 74.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONA opened at $88.89 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

